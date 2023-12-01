Wouldn’t it be ironic if the woman who led an ultra-conservative movement in Florida education that sought to put gays back in the closet was having a long-term, three-way lesbian relationship with a lover she shared with her husband, the state’s GOP chairman?I don't think 'hypocrisy' is the right word for this stuff, though. Hypocrisy is me lecturing on the evils of meat eating while having my daily Big Mac. This goes beyond lecturing..
That’s the allegation being made about Bridget Ziegler — co-founder of far-right Moms for Liberty and a Sarasota School Board member — by an unnamed woman accusing Christian Ziegler of rape and sexual battery.
Hypocrisy on steroids, if true.
Friday, December 01, 2023
Liberty For Me
Amazing and unsurprising, as these things are.
