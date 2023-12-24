Lying With Impunity

I wasn't going to turn this blog into a place to referee various claims and counterclaims about what was happening in Gaza. Fog of war and all that. But it was quite clear very quickly that official Israel accounts had, at best, an indifference to the truth and, subsequently, that they often lied with hilarious obviousness. I mean, it would be hilarious if not for, well, you know.
There was a time, early after 10/7, when questioning these likely lies was a quick path to getting denounced (and for those with more precarious employment, fired). Now "everybody" knows it's been a constant stream of lies, even as they mostly embrace the new ones until the debunking 3 weeks later.
More than that, even if every claim that was made was 100% true - the barbarity of Hamas, the location of "command centers" - it wouldn't be near enough to justify the level of atrocities Israel is inflicting on innocent people.