Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Never Go The Full Sinema

A senator being a bit less lefty than you hoped is a tale as old as time, but not every senator gleefully yells "fuck you" at the people who helped put him into office.

There actually is surprising cohesion in the Dem Senate caucus right now (relative to the past). There isn't room for someone to just be a "Max Baucus." If you want to stand out as sticking it to the hippies you gotta go Manchin or Sinema, and that's what Fetterman's doing.

And while we're in "yelling at voters" mode, this is relevant:
by Atrios at 09:00