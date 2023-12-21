The good parts of Obamacare were certain regulations (pre-existing conditions, etc.) and the expanded (and then the EXPANDED EXPANDED) Medicaid. The not very good part, though better than what was before, is its central bit - the individual insurance markets/subsidy.
All this is to say the good parts are the "big government" parts.
True story: the Mediaid expansion happened in order to lower the "cost" of Obamacare in order to please the people who were both obsessed with cost and making it shittier. Cost won out on that bit, the best bit.