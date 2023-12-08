Friday, December 08, 2023

Population Density Is Good, Car Density Is Bad

I don't know enough about Austin to have any sense of how this will play out - maybe badly in spots for awhile!
Amid a housing affordability crisis, the Austin City Council voted Thursday to allow the construction of more homes on single-family lots in a major bid to put more housing units on the market.
They've also removed parking minimums, so new construction can be built without mandatory parking. 

So many medium density places are in a bad equilibrium such that they aren't dense enough to be walkable but they have too many cars to be pleasant. 

Walkability requires density - both of population and of neighborhood amenities - and what people mostly object to about density is cars. 

To break free you need to add more people, and allow neighborhood retail amenities, without adding more cars.
by Atrios at 14:20