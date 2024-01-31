Teenagers who attended a boozy 17th birthday party that former GOP lieutenant governor candidate Clarice Schillinger hosted for her daughter last fall described on Monday a drunken scene to a Bucks County judge — including descriptions of Schillinger sitting on a boy’s lap and repeatedly taking shots of vodka during the party in her Doylestown home.
One teenager also testified that “Ms. Clarice” punched him in the chin as he left the house with other friends — their departures spurred by Schillinger’s boyfriend growing increasingly drunk and belligerent, allegedly assaulting another teen who testified.
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Amazing Scenes From The Grand Old Party
What a party!
