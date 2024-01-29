Bad Apples

The problem (well, a problem) with bad actors and corruption is they push the good ones out. Cops can't run their drug dealing operation out of the evidence room if there are some do gooder cops trying to blow the whistle on them. Politicians can't be turning their offices and campaigns into friends and family lifetime jobs operations if some goo-goo politician in their own party goes on teevee and decries the practice.
So over time the good ones get stomped on and pushed out. They're a threat!
Or, quite often, "if you can't beat'em, join'em."
There are varying levels of what we can think of as "corruption." Some of it is illegal, some if it should be, and some if it is just not the behavior we would hope for. But the bad ones do indeed spoil the barrel eventually.