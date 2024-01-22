New cars in the EU and UK have grown 1cm wider every two years, the Guardian can reveal, driven by large luxury SUVs whose sales show no sign of slowing.Typical US off street spots are quite a bit wider than 180cm, but larger cars are more likely to encroach on the actual roadway from on street spots.
New cars have become so bloated that half of them are too wide to fit in parking spaces designed to the minimum on-street standards in many countries, the report found. The average width of a new car in the EU and UK passed 180cm in the first half of 2023, having grown an average of 0.5cm each year since 2001.
Can't Park
This is Europe, but the need to restripe parking lots isn't limited to Europe.
