A bunch of rich guys running to the WSJ to complain about Elmo is interesting! As I said, the story isn't really "Elon is doing drugs" - although that can be a story too - but that people around him are sounding the alarm and/or trying to put the knife in for reasons that aren't entirely clear.
Also, you don't run this story about the free speech champion billionaire who loves to take legal action against his critics without the lawyers looking at it carefully and likely not approving all of it.
"The story behind the story" is much more interesting than the story itself, even though we don't really know what it is.