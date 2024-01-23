Going To Have To Shut Them Down Until We Can Figure Out What's Going On

It makes perfect sense, actually, but there is an incongruence with the fact that the worst racist freaks in politics and punditry are Harvard/Yale grads AND there's been a several year media panic about WOKENESS taking over those institutions.
When those nice centrists are "worried" about the intolerance of youth elite institutions, what they're worried about is their own racism being rejected. Those places were supposedly "politically correct" back when all these bigots were growing up, but apparently not enough!
Elise Stefanik, Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, ...