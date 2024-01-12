Less Popular Than Syphillis

I'm really not joking about the syphillis.
The least popular governor in New Jersey history says he doesn’t care what people think of him because he’s not running for office.Gov. Chris Christie, whose approval rating landed at a record-low of 15 percent in a recent Quinnipiac University Poll, said such polls meant nothing to him when he was at record highs and they mean even less to him now as he heads into his final six months in office.
How refreshing! A politician who doesn't care what the voters think! Christie left office with those poll numbers, and was promptly given a job at ABC News, because of his popularity.