Sunday, January 28, 2024

Putin's Like Gluten, It Just Means Anything Bad

The point is less that Pelosi said it, and more that this is the kind of stuff going around the elite Dem group chat. The transcript is worse, in case you were wondering:
PELOSI: Well, let me just say this, because I have been the recipient of their, shall we say, exuberances, and it's as recently as in Seattle on Thursday, unfortunately wanted to disrupt our very exciting Democratic meeting there.

They're in front of my house all the time. So I have a feeling for what feelings they have. But we have to think about what we're doing. And what we have to do is try to stop the suffering and gossip.** This is women and children. People don't have a place to go. So let's address that.

But for them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin's message, Mr. Putin's message. Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see. Same thing with Ukraine. It's about Putin's message. I think some of these -- some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere.

Some, I think, are connected to Russia. And I say that having looked at this for a long time now, as you know.
**that's what the transcript says but it should be "suffering in Gaza."

Red scare is back, baby!!!
by Atrios at 14:14