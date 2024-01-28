Putin's Like Gluten, It Just Means Anything Bad

The transcript is worse, in case you were wondering:
With @DanaBashCNN on @CNNSOTU, Nancy Pelosi suggests some of the activists calling for a ceasefire are "connected to Russia."— Eva McKend (@evamckend) January 28, 2024
Bash: You think some of these protests are Russian plants?
Pelosi: Some financing should be investigated and I want to ask the FBI to investigate that. pic.twitter.com/j2apqYhLKm
PELOSI: Well, let me just say this, because I have been the recipient of their, shall we say, exuberances, and it's as recently as in Seattle on Thursday, unfortunately wanted to disrupt our very exciting Democratic meeting there.**that's what the transcript says but it should be "suffering in Gaza."
They're in front of my house all the time. So I have a feeling for what feelings they have. But we have to think about what we're doing. And what we have to do is try to stop the suffering and gossip.** This is women and children. People don't have a place to go. So let's address that.
But for them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin's message, Mr. Putin's message. Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see. Same thing with Ukraine. It's about Putin's message. I think some of these -- some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere.
Some, I think, are connected to Russia. And I say that having looked at this for a long time now, as you know.
Red scare is back, baby!!!