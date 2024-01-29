But for them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin's message, Mr. Putin's message. Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see.And this is what they came up with:
In a comment to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for Pelosi said, “As Speaker Pelosi said on CNN, we have to focus on stopping the suffering in Gaza, and she will continue demanding that all hostages be freed now. Speaker Pelosi has always supported and defended the right of all Americans to make their views known through peaceful protest. Informed by three decades on the House Intelligence Committee, Speaker Pelosi is acutely aware of how foreign adversaries meddle in American politics to sow division and impact our elections, and she wants to see further investigation ahead of the 2024 election.”"Calls for ceasefire are a Russian op" is indeed going around the elite Dem group chat, whether they believe it (likely) or because they find it useful (better? worse?), but that's their position.
It is quite likely some of our faves will be implicated!!!