Sure Why Not

I will do anything to stop the widening regional war, but I won't do that (stop the ethnic cleansing of Gaza)
Biden administration officials are drawing up plans for the U.S. to respond to what they’re increasingly concerned could expand from a war in Gaza to a wider, protracted regional conflict.
I don't know what goes through Biden's mind, but State is filled with absolute psychos who cannot wait to kill more people. Certain careers can't help but attract people who see it is an opportunity to do moral crimes, and if you're a serial killer where else would you rather be?