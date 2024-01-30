Elon Musk, Neuralink’s billionaire founder, said the first human received an implant from the brain-chip startup on Sunday and is recovering well, in a post on Twitter/X on Monday.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given the company clearance last year to conduct its first trial to test its implant on humans.
“Initial results show promising neuron spike detection,” Musk added.
Sure Why Not
Musk first announced neuralink back when he was still believed to be real life Tony Stark (to many people). Offering false hope to people with degenerative conditions is, well, not nice. I don't know how many people he's going to kill, but I know how many people he's going to help over and above what existing technology offers (zero).
