On her third day as a congresswoman, as violent marauders overtook the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) came up with a bold plan: Get punched in the face.
But the anecdote is also one The Daily Beast heard as part of the reporting on a broader story on Mace’s strange ascent in Washington that has yet to be published.
According to three sources who heard the comments firsthand, Mace used those exact words: She wanted to go “get punched in the face.”
“She literally begged us to let her leave the office and head to the floor so she could ‘get punched in the face’ and ‘get media attention,’” one former aide said, who shared the story on the condition of anonymity. “That’s word for word what she requested.”
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Sure Why Not
There are a lot of things wrong with the current crop of Republicans, and one is that they all want to be stars of their own weird teevee shows!
by Atrios at 14:30