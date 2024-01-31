"The Border Crisis"

Just another example in a series of Democrats and journalists conceding to the right wing framing of things. Lumping everything that might be wrong with our immigration system (things I might agree with and things I definitely don't!) into problems with the "border" imply that the issue is a security one, that somehow our defenses are being overwhelmed by the invading hordes.
We'll spend years talking about "defund the police" but can the people who get paid a lot to do this stuff actually get better at it?