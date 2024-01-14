U.S. officials are now growing increasingly concerned that Israel won't meet its timetable to transition to low-intensity operations in Gaza by the end of January, based on where things stand in Gaza, particularly in the southern city of Khan Younis.It'll be difficult, but Biden will manage somehow.
If Israel doesn't significantly scale down its operations in Gaza — which U.S. officials have been pressing for in hopes of reducing Palestinian casualties — it will likely become increasingly difficult for Biden to maintain the same level of support for Israel's military campaign.
Sunday, January 14, 2024
The Greatest Tragedy Is Maybe The Left Was Correct
The thing these ghouls are least able to handle.
