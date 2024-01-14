Sunday, January 14, 2024

The Greatest Tragedy Is Maybe The Left Was Correct

The thing these ghouls are least able to handle.
U.S. officials are now growing increasingly concerned that Israel won't meet its timetable to transition to low-intensity operations in Gaza by the end of January, based on where things stand in Gaza, particularly in the southern city of Khan Younis.

If Israel doesn't significantly scale down its operations in Gaza — which U.S. officials have been pressing for in hopes of reducing Palestinian casualties — it will likely become increasingly difficult for Biden to maintain the same level of support for Israel's military campaign.
It'll be difficult, but Biden will manage somehow.
by Atrios at 15:30