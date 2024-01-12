Friday, January 12, 2024

The Thing We're Doing Will Achieve The Opposite Of Its Goals

He just tweeted it out!

If you said this, but add, "and that's bad," people would shriek at you for being wrong. Like this every time.
De-escalalation should always be the goal, but that's pussy traitor naive liberal hippie shit. Maximum belligerence is the only patriotic option, citizen!
by Atrios at 09:00