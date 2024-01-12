The Thing We're Doing Will Achieve The Opposite Of Its Goals

De-escalalation should always be the goal, but that's pussy traitor naive liberal hippie shit. Maximum belligerence is the only patriotic option, citizen!
If you said this, but add, "and that's bad," people would shriek at you for being wrong. Like this every time.
This is why I called for a ceasefire early. This is why I voted against war in Iraq.— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 12, 2024
Violence only begets more violence. We need a ceasefire now to prevent deadly, costly, catastrophic escalation of violence in the region. https://t.co/acd6bwiRPF