Time Keeps On Ticking

I'm quite sure that, initially, it was believed that Israel would go kill a bunch of "bad guys" (bad enough, anyway!) and we'd all notch up another victory in the glorious War On Terror. That anyone worth listening to would have any objections at all was unfathomable. Only antisemites and dumb college students, and we can crush those.
Remember when Biden said this was all supposed to wrap by January, or maybe the end of January?
President Biden last week pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale down the Israeli military operation in Gaza, stressing he is not in it for a year of war, two U.S. officials told Axios.And now it's never going to end. There is no bringing it back to 10/5 except with a bunch of dead "bad guys" to celebrate.
It's starvation and disease and death going forward, the only question is how much it gets reported. They can, of course, just tweet through it!!!
All that's left is telling the people who care about this that they are, for a revolving set of resons, wrong to care about it. Okay, might work!