“It misses the point,” one U.S. official said of the plan. Another said that McGurk has laid out his vision in a top-secret document shared in some circles of the Washington national security establishment — a plan that envisions Biden traveling to the region in the coming months on “a victory tour” to claim credit for an Israel-Saudi deal as an answer to Gaza’s pain. The document references a preliminary deal called “the Jerusalem-Jeddah Pact,” the official told HuffPost.
Saturday, January 13, 2024
V
Again I recommend taking a break from yelling at the deluded TikTok teens of the imagination and start yelling at the demented serial killer freaks in power.
by Atrios at 09:30