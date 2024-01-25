Well What Are You Going To Do About It?

I thought this incident highlighted so much of the dynamic in DC. The Obama person had a valid complaint: the elite press does, as much as it claims not to, take "positions" on things, at times, by starting from the premise that an action is controversial, or not.
On the other hand, Republicans don't wait for the press to do this for them (even if they are often eager to). They go out there and start screeching about it. They don't expect the press to make the case for them, they understand the press will amplify any case they make themselves (usually). Or, if not, they'll screech about the next thing.
And, ultimately, it is a valid question. Obama was the president of the fucking United States. What's he going to do about it? I know the response of many is that there was nothing he could do. Well one thing he could have done is go out there and started screeching about it, instead of calmly and quietly nominating Garland and saying "oh, well, what can I do."
Maybe that wouldn't have been smart! I have no idea. But again, the press isn't going to do the screeching for them! Should they? Do they do the Republican's screeching for them? Maybe and often! But they aren't going to do it for Dems unprompted! We know this!
All this brings me to... well, Biden, what are you going to do about it?
Governor Abbott signals potential defiance of Supreme Court’s border rulingThe papers of record are not yet, that I can find, covering this (at time of writing, 7:30am).
Governor Greg Abbott issued a “Statement on Texas’ Constitutional Right to Self-Defense,” following calls by numerous Republican lawmakers to resist the high court’s order, including three state representatives from Houston.