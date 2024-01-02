WHAT CAN BIDEN DOOOO

He's determined to do nothing
.
As for Mr. Biden’s team, the real debate is about the language to use and how hard to push, but no one inside is really pressing for a dramatic policy shift like suspending weapons supplies to Israel — if for no other reason than they understand the president is not willing to do so.
This sums up Biden perfectly:
Mr. Biden remains determined to navigate the crisis within the crisis by using the credibility he earned through steadfast support of Israel to shape its next chapter, although it is unclear how much leverage that gives him.
I've always given them everything they want, surely they'll listen to me!