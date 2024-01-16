What We Need Is A Strong Republican Party

This is a consensus elite view - including that of many in the Democratic party. It is true that one party rule is bad, the results of which you can see in supposedly "blue" cities and states where governance is less than ideal and quite often hardly "blue." But propping up the current crew isn't going to achieve that.
At best there are 15 or so Republican senators - and essentially no House members - who wouldn't burn everything down for Donald Trump or someone as bad as Donald Trump. There's nothing to prop up.