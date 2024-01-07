What's Happening Here

I'm not one who thinks every public figure's trip to the doctor needs to have 37 journalists assigned to it, but not telling the president (etc.) is a bit weird!
President Joe Biden was not aware for days that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan ultimately informed Biden late Thursday afternoon, soon after Sullivan himself learned Austin had been hospitalized, the source said. Austin was admitted to the hospital on New Year’s Day due to complications from an elective surgery.