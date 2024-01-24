Where Are The Trumpers

There are no out and proud pro-Trump columnists at the New York Times or (I think) The Washington Post. I'm not saying there should be. I don't think the opinion pages have an obligation to be anything, precisely. Still the model of offering the broad range of acceptable opinion is generally how both justify their choices - good and bad - and if the Republican Party itself is not acceptable, then perhaps they should make that a bit more clear, instead of essentially pushing (in both news and opinion) unreal representations of the Grand Old Party.