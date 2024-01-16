WHY DON'T YOU UNDERSTAND THE APPEAL OF TRUMP, LIBS????

We're going to be getting these pieces more and more, as if we haven't had them almost nonstop for 9 years now. I think "we" get Trump's appeal more than the people who have been pushing Ron and Haley as viable alternatives.
The point of these pieces is that libs should sympathize with these people. They mostly aren't even pitched as electoral advice to Dems (except to chastize Dem politicians for supposedly being mean to these voters - no evidence provided), but are instead just versions of the annual "love your conservative relatives at Thanksgiving" pieces. Hug a Trump voter! The one who wants to put you in camps.
I have no idea why this is important to these people, who certainly only know "professional" Trumpers, the Republicans in their social circles, not actual Trump voters.