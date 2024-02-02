The New York Police Department robot sat motionless like a sad Wall-E on Friday morning, gathering dust inside an empty storefront within New York City’s busiest subway station.
...
“Eventually, this is going to be part of the fabric of our subway system,” Mr. Adams said in September, when he hailed the robot’s arrival in Times Square, part of a monthslong pilot project that he said was costing the city only $9 an hour.
“This is below minimum wage,” Mr. Adams said. “No bathroom breaks. No meal breaks. This is a good investment.”
A Bit Disappointed
Replacing all of New York's Finest with these robots wasn't entirely a bad idea.
