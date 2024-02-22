A US intelligence assessment of Israel’s claims that UN aid agency staff members participated in the Hamas attack on 7 October said some of the accusations were credible, though could not be independently verified, while also casting doubt on claims of wider links to militant groups.It's a big employer, that some employees might be involved shouldn't have even been especially notable. I mean, not a good thing, but if they worked for Pizza Hut it wouldn't necessarily mean Pizza Hut needed to be droned into oblivion.
The assault precipitated a full-scale invasion by Israel of Gaza that has killed upwards of 30,000 Palestinians. Earlier this year, Israel accused 12 employees of the United Nations Reliefs and Works Agency (UNRWA) of participating in the 7 October attacks alongside Hamas. It also said 10% of all UNRWA workers were affiliated with Hamas.
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Ah, Well, Nevertheless
The accusations, even if completely true, didn't justify neutering the only functioning system of aid delivery at this time, but that the Israeli government keeps doing the "trust us, bro" move, and our guys say, "of course," is not inspiring.
