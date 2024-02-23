When Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, the two had argued fiercely about what a near-total abortion ban would mean for women in the state — with Norris-De La Cruz fearing a loss of personal freedoms, and Lloyd welcoming new protections for babies who couldn’t speak up for themselves.
Initially, Lloyd said, she thought the Texas abortion law would only affect people who decided they didn’t want to be pregnant — never imagining it could prevent women from accessing lifesaving care. Now, she said, she has completely changed her mind about abortion bans.
“I didn’t realize how far it had gone,” she said. “But it has happened to my life now, with my daughter."
“Her life has been in danger and affected by someone who was too afraid to help.”
Friday, February 23, 2024
And Why Did She Think That
If you were a very well-informed voter - listened to NPR, read the New York Times, contemplated the deep thoughts of our illustrious dipshist centrist columnists - you would have understandably believed that banning abortion would not ban lifesaving care.
by Atrios at 11:30