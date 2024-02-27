Bye Apple Car

Meanwhile, other reports suggested that the car, which was rumored to remain under the $100,000 threshold, wouldn’t come with the advanced self-driving capabilities the company initially hoped. Shifting its resources to AI might make sense for Apple, as it’s reportedly spending millions of dollars a day on training an AI model of its own, called Ajax. Apple CEO Tim Cook also recently confirmed that Apple is launching generative AI features “later this year,” while rumors indicate the company is testing AI updates for Spotlight and Xcode.Sure spend it on "AI" instead, whatever.
Even though Apple may have abandoned the self-driving electric vehicle dream, Sony and Honda are still working to open preorders for their Afeela electric cars with autonomous features in North America next year ahead of a rollout in 2026.
The fantasy will live on, somehow.
The decision to ultimately wind down the project is a bombshell for the company, ending a multibillion-dollar effort that would have vaulted Apple into a whole new industry. The tech giant started working on a car around 2014, setting its sights on a fully autonomous electric vehicle with a limousine-like interior and voice-guided navigation."Siri, take me to Dave&Busters" is the unattainable dream.