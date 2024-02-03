Ones I remember that dealt with the specific issue of parents being driven insane as their children grow into adults did seem to put the blame on the children, Simpsons "it is the children who are wrong" style.
Maybe the fault is with the reader - me - here. Could I have missed the point of books I read 30 years ago? Quite likely! Or were they written by a bunch of narcissistic ageing sadsacks finding fault with everyone and everything but themselves? Also quite likely!
My broader point is that I was not prepared by the generational tantrum privileged people with microphones throw as the world starts to pass them by, and how destructive that can be because they are spiteful, venomous, shit people.
Also when I was young and naive I didn't know just how full of shit our respectable newspapers could be.