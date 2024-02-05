Do We Think That's Going To Work?

Some people get annoyed at me for my criticisms, but purely from the perspective of "nothing is more important than re-electing Joe Biden," do we think that hiring Lis Smith and getting John Fetterman's advice on how to deal with Gaza criticsm is evidence of a campaign that has any idea what it's doing?
I'm not a supergenius, but my "job" is to pay attention to this shit and while not every subject features prominently on this blog, I am very well-acquainted with Smith and how she operates. It's a bit like sending in tanks to reduce the number of hostages. There will certainly be fewer hostages, but it shows the people in charge did not correctly define the actual problem to be solved.
From a slightly broader perspective, do we think that hiring Lis Smith displays good judgment on any basis?