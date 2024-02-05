Everything Is Bullshit Now

Whether or not this was due to a staffer and "AI," AI is eating the internet and search engines are increasingly no help.
But Bilal has been telling a different story on her campaign website. It features dozens of favorable headlines attributed to local news organizations such as NBC10, CBS3, WHYY, and The Inquirer, all listing the dates of publication.
“This page,” the site proclaims, “highlights Sheriff Bilal’s record of accomplishment during her time in office.”
One snag: No one can seem to find any of the supposed news stories.