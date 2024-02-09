Except For Sending All The Money

Not the most important thing, of course, but I really get tired of the bullshit.
The US has warned Israel that staging a military offensive into Gaza's southern city of Rafah without proper planning would be a "disaster".
The White House said it would not support plans for any major operations in Rafah without due consideration for the refugees there.
You can believe the people in State/White House are the dumbest motherfuckers are alive, or you can believe they've been bullshitting for months to support the ethnic cleansing of Gaza. I dunno which to prefer.