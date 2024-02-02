Good Luck With That

The first few times you use hand and eye tracking on the Vision Pro, it’s awe-inspiring — it feels like a superpower. The Vision Pro’s external cameras just need to see your hands for it to work, and they can see your hands in a pretty large zone around your body. You can have them slung across the back of the couch, resting in your lap, up in the air with your elbows on a table, pretty much anywhere the cameras can see them. It actually takes a minute to realize you don’t have to gesture out in front of you with your hands in the air — and once you figure it out, it’s pretty fun to watch other people instinctively reach their hands up the first time they try the Vision Pro.But the next few times you use hand and eye tracking, it stops feeling like a superpower — and in some cases, it actively makes using the Vision Pro harder. It turns out that having to look at what you want to control is really quite distracting.
Just because things are, in some sense, neato, doesn't mean they're useful. I don't think these things would be particular useful even if they were perfectly integrated into our retinas, and they certainly aren't when they have to be strapped to your head.
It just isn't clear what we're trying to achieve here, except the fulfillment of adolescent fantasies.
But unlike most of the recent tech "innovations," this is a product, not a disruptive scam, unless Tim Apple is conning universities into replacing their professor budgets with these things, or similar. So good luck!