I Imagine The Supremos Were Totally Inconsistent And Full Of It Again Today

I know I'm a bad blogger, but I don't think there's much point in following along with this stuff. The outcome matters, but the corrupt process is irrelevant.
One view is that they don't even bother to try to maintain the pretence of consistency anymore. The other is that the conservatives have long been completely full of shit, but this was more succesfully obscured by a phalanx of Court reporters who saw their jobs much as the Royal Reporters in the UK see theirs.
Wow, another clever one, Scalia! How is your brain so fucking big? This is EN PEE ARRR.