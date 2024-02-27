Tuesday, February 27, 2024

I Will Defeat Your Arguments With Facts And Logic

This is in response to Musk tweeting this:
The obvious conclusion is "there is nothing you can do about immigration that will stop them from talking nonsense" but our Smart Technocrats are going to keep going with "no Biden really hates immigrants even more than you do!"

Why do we keep stepping on rakes after dumping a bunch of rakes into the field?  Truly a mystery.


by Atrios at 10:30