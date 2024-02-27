I Will Defeat Your Arguments With Facts And Logic

This is in response to Musk tweeting this:
(And immigration courts are only part of the Border apparatus. The Biden administration also used Title 42 expulsions more than the Trump administration.)https://t.co/HzMMYUCANphttps://t.co/Cy9ccK3Grk pic.twitter.com/7rGRXW2BSi— Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) February 26, 2024
The obvious conclusion is "there is nothing you can do about immigration that will stop them from talking nonsense" but our Smart Technocrats are going to keep going with "no Biden really hates immigrants even more than you do!"
Why do we keep stepping on rakes after dumping a bunch of rakes into the field? Truly a mystery.