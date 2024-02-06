It's February 6, Bitches

Officials from the Biden administration have marked the start of 2024 as the target date for ending Israel’s massive military campaign against terror group Hamas.Of course it was clear then that Gaza would be flattened and the starvation/medical system failure stage would be with us.
I'm tired of being asked WHAT CAN BIDEN DOOOOOO because it's a bad faith question every time. I'm not obligated to pretend that people are operating in good faith when they aren't.
If people want to to proudly pull their pants down and display their asses and demand applause they can do that, but I'm not obligated to applaud.