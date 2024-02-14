Limited Liability

There should be people in jail, and I don't mean the taggers.
An abandoned high-rise tower in downtown Los Angeles has become a magnet for graffiti artists and parachuting stunts, leaving city officials furious.
You can leave a half-built building in the middle of a major city and there's little recourse.
“I guarantee you tragedy will take place there if that place is not boarded up quickly,” Bass told NBC Los Angeles. “New fences will be put up, but it’ll take a few days. The owner should reimburse the city for every dime.”
Good luck with that.