I see Republicans have decided on "reporters won't remember our decades-long support for fetal personhood bills" as their response to the Alabama IVF ruling and are they wrong? Not understanding, or pretending not to understand, all of these things have been at the center of abortion coverage my whole life.
I'm not surprised Republicans are running from this. While the real hardcore anti-abortion people have been gunning for IVF, plenty of politicians boast about their IVF kids.
This isn't as simple as "my abortions are good, yours are bad" hypocrisy. They hide those. They are proud of their fertility treatment children, even if they are convinced they did in the right way, unlike you.