New Musk Crime About To Drop

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab will aim to ship its Roadster electric sports car next year, the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday.
"Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster," Musk said in a post on X, adding that Roadster's production design will be completed and unveiled by the end of this year.
Tesla had announced the Roadster, a battery-powered four-seater, at the end of 2017, which was originally set to be launched in 2020.