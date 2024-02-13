Suozzi Special

Special election for what was Santos's seat. It's being entirely fought over immigration - who hates immigrants more - and if Suozzi loses I guarantee they will learn the wrong lessons (gotta turn the racism dial up even higher!).
The only way to "win" the immigration issue is to reframe the entire conversation. There is no bill/law which will make it go away, as people in suburban Long Island are not reacting to anything real.
These are people who "won't go into NYC anymore" but actually haven't in 20 years.
They'll learn the wrong lessons if he wins, too.