Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Was It Good Or Bad

As I keep saying, it's one thing to say, "We gotta give the Republicans shit they want to get shit we want, that's the compromise needed in our dumb system." It's another thing to start bragging about how awesome the REPBULICAN SHIT IS, which many Democrats started to do around the immigration bill for reasons I don't feel obligated to applaud.

Yes Dems were sent out to repeat that this bill will "fix the border."



Gritty bless the House GOP, who regularly rescue us from horrible Grand Bargains. 

This Dem didn't like it, but also (as I understand it) nobody bothered to consult him. Send your complaints to Senator Padilla, who obviously wants Trump to win.
