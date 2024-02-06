Was It Good Or Bad

Yes Dems were sent out to repeat that this bill will "fix the border."
Gritty bless the House GOP, who regularly rescue us from horrible Grand Bargains.
This Dem didn't like it, but also (as I understand it) nobody bothered to consult him.
Send your complaints to Senator Padilla, who obviously wants Trump to win.
Let's be clear: a deal that guts asylum to appease extremist Republicans is a bad deal.— Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) February 6, 2024
We need to be expanding legal pathways for migrants, not regressing to failed Trump-era immigration policies. pic.twitter.com/mmwM1nOmNV