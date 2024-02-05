We Must Do Something This Is Something

What seemingly started off as a "compromise" to get Republicans to agree to Ukraine funding (whatever the merits of that deal) somehow became an end in itself. (Some) Dems are convinced they have to do something to convince people they are "doing something about the border," and my brothers in Gritty, that is not how it works, that is never how it work.
I know the Senate bill contains the Ukraine funding, but all the talk is about the necessity (politically) for the Dems to pass an immigration bill.