Sunday, February 11, 2024

Wibbly Wobbly

I'm mildly fascinated with the boring subject of how our perception of time changes we age. Pop culture (music, tv, movies) provides easy marking points for our memories of things.

I probably became aware of The Beatles when I was about 14-15. I don't mean that was when I first heard their music, or first knew they were a Big Deal, but aware in the sense of having some understanding of them as a culture phenomenon. This was both due to me getting older and due to something of a "Beatles revival" around then. Up until that point I knew them more as the early Ed Sullivan Show/boy band stuff.

Anyway, none of that is important, I'm just putting down my marker. That would be 1986-1987. The point I'm getting to is that their first Ed Sullivan show appearances were in 1964, TWENTY TWO YEARS before 1986, and to me, then, that was a million years ago. Is 2002 a million years ago to The Kids (15-year-olds) today? Was that, in part, because those were dispatches from a black and white world? Because things had changed so much?

I have no idea.
by Atrios at 11:30