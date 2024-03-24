But They Threatened Sanctions

The Biden administration made a lot of noise about sanctioning violent West Bank settlers and I've got a few more names (and titles) for them
.
Israel reported Friday the seizure of 800 hectares (1,977 acres) of land in the occupied West Bank, which activists called the largest action of its kind in decades. Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the area in the northern Jordan Valley was declared "state lands" as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel for Gaza truce talks.