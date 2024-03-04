Do We Think These People Are Humanitarians?

On a bit of a tangent - though not entirely divorced from current events - but after over 20 years do we think any of the "liberal humanitarian interventionists" are either liberal or humanitarian? Do we think any of these people would lift a finger to stop a massacre unless they could indulge their favorite hobby of yelling at hippies?
The happy place is supporting an ongoing massacre AND yelling at hippies! You might notice that all of their "stopping massacres" are actually "supporting massacres."