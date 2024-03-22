If You Strike Him Down You Will Only Make Him Stronger

While Trump’s enemies would relish his property portfolio being gutted by James, the political impact of such a humiliation would be uncertain. The resulting furor might The resulting furor might add fuel to the ex-president’s claims he is being unfairly targeted by Democratic prosecutors because of who he is. One of his closest allies, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, is already trying to foster such an impression by slamming what she claimed was a “fundamentally un-American”campaign against him. At the same time, however, the latest controversy surrounding Trump may begin to remind moderate Republican and independent voters of the daily chaos that characterized his years in office. The Biden campaign has long maintained this will inevitably shift voters the president’s way, even if there is little evidence in the polls so far of that happening.(and I'm not referring to the bad copy editing)
My basic opinion on the "consequences for Trump" stuff is that low info voters think "if the bad Orange Man is so bad, why isn't he in jail" and the way to combat that is to put him in jail or at least take all his buildings.