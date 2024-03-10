Sunday, March 10, 2024

Kate Middleton Truthers Assemble

Kate Middleton has been missing for a few months, supposedly recovering from a medical procedure. No photos had been released for awhile, which is odd for someone whose primary job is releasing photos. 

Finally they released an official photo and people immediately had some questions about some apparent oddness in the image. 

I didn't think much of it - there didn't seem to be anything that couldn't be explained by standard digital image processing - until this:
From one of the British "Royal Reporters."

...for those wondering, it's the red sweater just at the wrist that's the biggest oddity:


by Atrios at 18:34